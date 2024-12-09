The 5 Best Shows To Watch If You Like Netflix's Arcane

After a groundbreaking first season that seemed to herald the coming of a new era for TV animation, "Arcane" has come to an end. It seems it really was a dream to have animated shows with the quality and production values of feature films without also requiring budgets so big that no studio — even a giant gaming studio — would want more than two seasons at a time.

Still, we'll always have "Arcane" and the truly astonishing work studio Fortiche did in translating the uber-popular "League of Legends" video game into an epic animated show with impeccable visuals, vast worldbuilding, and memorable characters. Season 2 clearly suffered from the show's cancellation, the pacing faltering due to what was obviously a 5-season plan being condensed into just two seasons, forcing many plotlines to be dropped or severely shortened — like the lives of many a character. Still, even if the ending of season 2 was underwhelming, there's no denying "Arcane" was a stunning viewing experience through to its end.

While we wait to see if more shows based on the world of "League of Legends" actually get made or not, you might be looking for another show to fill in the void left by "Arcane." Here are the best shows to watch if you crave more of the mix of fantasy, sci-fi, action, comedy and social commentary, and shows with a kick-ass soundtrack.