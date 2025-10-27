The Bonkers Chainsaw Man Movie Is, Somehow, Also The Best Rom-Com Of 2025

"Chainsaw Man" is one of the most unique shonen anime currently airing. This is a show full of horror, carnage, and plenty of emotional devastation, a truly millennial anime in its cynicism about the world, but also in its penchant for crude humor, bonkers ideas and lots of violence.

The show — adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga of the same name — takes place in a world where any and every concept that scares enough people can turn into a powerful devil (from the concept of darkness, to bats, to guns and even a tomato). The story follows Denji, a boy who grew up in extreme poverty accompanied only by his pet Pochita, a demon with a chainsaw on its head. After an attack by a bunch of zombies, Pochita sacrifices himself to save Denji, becoming his heart and turning him into a hybrid with the ability to transform into a man literally made out of chainsaws.

Denji is not like other shonen protagonists. He is incredibly naive, destitute, and instinctual. All Denji cares about is sleeping on a real bed, eating three meals a day, and maybe getting together with a girl. From the manga creator to the unconventional choice of director of the first season, "Chainsaw Man" is the product of young people, of a generation ready to prove itself, who have seen the world go from bad to worse in their lifetime.

That attitude extends to the franchise's first movie, essentially the follow-up to the first season, "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc." This movie stands out from other shonen anime movies because it's not just full of great action, but it's also the feel-bad rom-com of 2025.