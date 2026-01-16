The Pitt Episode 2 Features A Quick But Touching Callback To Season 1

Minor spoilers for "The Pitt" season 2, episode 2 ahead.

"The Pitt" has returned for its long-awaited second season, and while there's still plenty of drama and tragedy in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ER, there's also lots of kindness and empathy. A scene in episode 2 not only demonstrates that fact, it even calls back to a moment from season 1 in which Taylor Dearden's Dr. Melissa King teaches Patrick Ball's Dr. Frank Langdon how to put an autistic patient at ease.

"The Pitt" came out of creator R. Scott Gemmill and his fellow producer/writers Noah Wyle and John Wells wanting to tell the story of an increasingly exasperated and beleaguered medical workforce in a post-COVID-19 quarantine world. But there was more to the show than that. After the success of the first season, Gemmill said that he hopes "The Pitt" accomplishes one thing: people being kinder to one another. No character exemplifies that ethos more than Dr. King, who throughout the first season was a shining example of empathy and selflessness, both in the ER and in her personal life, where she looks after her autistic sister, Becca (Tal Anderson).

Dr. King also managed to spread her compassionate nature among her peers in season 1, particularly with Dr. Langdon, who returns to the ER for season 2 of "The Pitt" (where he awkwardly reunites with Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch). Despite Ball's character being a more senior doctor than Dr. King, he learned how to best treat an autistic patient from Dearden's second-year resident, and in season 2, he demonstrates that he took that lesson to heart in a brief but surprisingly touching moment.