12 Best Tim Burton Characters, Ranked

Tim Burton has a certain, let's say, style that has become very easy to identify over the past several decades. Depending on your sensibilities, his work may make you realize there's nothing wrong with being an outcast and that there's a certain kind of strength in following your own path in life. For others, his movies will immediately make you think of Hot Topic.

Still, there's no denying Burton has directed some truly incredible films over the years, many of which have introduced easily recognizable characters into the zeitgeist. However, Burton shouldn't just be known for his set design or penchant for working with composer Danny Elfman. He should also be known for bringing about fully realized characters you want to see more of. That includes his own original creations, along with the pre-existing entities Burton has put his stamp on.

Everyone's bound to have a specific character that resonated with them. But I'm looking at this list from a grander perspective, ranking the best Tim Burton characters based on who's had the greatest impact on pop culture and who best represents Burton's filmography as a whole.