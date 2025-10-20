Jack Skellington Was Partially Inspired By The Subject Of Another Tim Burton Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the center of Henry Selick's animated 1993 cross-holiday classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (based on a poem and characters by Tim Burton) is Jack Skellington, a stick-like skeleton in a pin-striped tuxedo and outsize bat-shaped bow tie. Jack lives in Halloweentown, a city where all Halloween ghouls, monsters, and ghosts live during the off-season. In Halloweentown, 364 days a year are devoted to preparing for the upcoming All Hallow's Eve, with Jack serving as the city's most prominent civic leader. Jack is not the Mayor of Halloweentown, but Halloween couldn't happen without him. Jack is played by Chris Sarandon while speaking and by Danny Elfman while singing.

Early in "Nightmare," however, Jack confesses (in a song) that the many years of skillfully scaring humans have left him hollow and dissatisfied. Something is missing in his life, but he can't quite identify what it is. He is melancholy. Jack thinks he finds what he's looking for when he accidentally ventures into the neighboring Christmastown, the city where Santa Claus lives. He feels something he hasn't felt before, but he has no word for the feeling.

Although he is a melancholy skeleton, Jack takes on a weird, cock-eyed optimism when he experiences Christmastown. His ghoulish origins leave him ill-prepared to understand the joys of Christmas, but Jack sees something he desperately wants to wrap his skull around. It won't be until the end of the film, when Jack finally stands face-to-face with the stitched-together rag doll Sally (Catherine O'Hara) that he'll finally realize that the thing he was missing ... was love. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a great film.

In Dana Jennings Jelter's new book, "Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas: The Ultimate Visual History," Burton talked a little bit about Jack and the inspiration for his character. Burton confessed that the optimism of the character came directly from the shining-eyed 1950s B-movie filmmaker Edward D. Wood, Jr., incidentally the subject of Burton's own 1994 film "Ed Wood."