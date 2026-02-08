Every Blade Movie Ranked (Including Deadpool & Wolverine)

In 1998, Marvel's "Blade" movie totally blew the minds of theater-goers, helping to usher in the comic book movie mania that we have today. But how do its sequels hold up?

Stephen Norrington's "Blade" was based on the Marvel comics character of the same name, a daywalking half-vampire played by Wesley Snipes who worked as a vampire hunter. Between its killer cool violence and thumping soundtrack, the movie paved the way for a whole brood of flicks in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was followed by Guillermo del Toro's "Blade II" in 2002 and David S. Goyer's "Blade: Trinity" in 2004, but Snipes wouldn't don the fangs again for another 20 years, until Shawn Levy's 2024 film "Deadpool & Wolverine" featured a pretty great Blade cameo.

While there was going to be a "Blade" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) starring Mahershala Ali, that movie has been in development hell for years and is probably as dead as most of Blade's enemies at this point. There was also a Blade TV series for the cable channel Spike that ran for one season in 2006, starring rapper Sticky Fingaz as the titular daywalker, but nothing's been quite the same as seeing Snipes play one of the coolest comic book characters to ever hit the silver screen. Here's a list of every Blade movie, ranked.