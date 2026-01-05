An Obscure Star Wars Video Game Just Became Extremely Valuable For A Wild Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Wars" has had a presence in the gaming world from very early on in the franchise's existence. Outside of the movies, many of the video games have offered some of the most cherished storytelling in a galaxy far, far away. But with all due respect, the 2002 game "Star Wars Racer Revenge" isn't exactly one of the most cherished titles in the history of this franchise when it comes to gaming. All the same, it's now incredibly valuable, albeit for a truly unexpected reason.

As reported by Polygon, copies of "Racer Revenge" are currently selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay. As of this writing, the cheapest copies are going for around $225, with many of them listed for north of $300. Why? What's driving up the price for the oft-forgotten sequel to "Episode I: Racer," one of the most beloved "Star Wars" games ever?

Recently, hackers discovered that physical disc copies of "Racer Revenge" hold the key to jailbreaking the PlayStation 5, something people have been trying to do since the console first hit the market in 2020. Jailbreaking a console which means the software on the PS5 is bypassed, which allows users to install their own software and leads to custom firmware, as well as emulation of games, in addition to other potential features that Sony would never include officially.

The catch is that "Racer Revenge" was only released physically for the PlayStation 4 by Limited Run Games back in 2019. As the name implies, Limited Run does limited releases of games for certain consoles. Once they sell out, that's it. They also did a classic "Jurassic Park" collection in 2023, for example, among many others. The game was originally released more than two decades ago and isn't a holy grail for collectors.