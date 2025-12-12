Star Wars Is Finally Revisiting One Of Its Most Beloved Eras
"Star Wars" fans, particularly those who enjoy the property's video games, have something to look forward to. During The Game Awards, Lucasfilm Games announced a brand new video game set in the Old Republic era. Get ready for "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic," which will revisit one of the most beloved yet largely unexplored eras in the history of the franchise.
The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, doesn't offer much. It's more about vibes and imagery. What it does make clear, however, is that "Knights of the Old Republic" is back. The game hails from Arcanaut Studios and will be a narrative-driven, single-player action role-playing title. Most important of all is that Casey Hudson, the director of the original "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" video game and the "Mass Effect" trilogy, will be helming this new project.
While specific story details have yet to be revealed, players will step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth at the end of the Old Republic. That also confirms that we're going to come in at the end of the Old Republic era, not unlike how "The Acolyte" took place at the end of the High Republic era. It's also important to note that this is not being billed as a sequel to the original "Knights of the Old Republic" games, although it is being worked on by some of the same people who made those games what they were.
One would also do well not to hold your breath on this one, either, as it's currently in early development at the new gaming studio launched by Hudson. It could be a while. "Star Wars: Eclipse" was announced in 2021, and it's still not out.
Star Wars is headed back to the Old Republic
The Old Republic is very far back in the "Star Wars" timeline, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy. Thanks in no small part to the "Knights of the Old Republic" games, the Old Republic was once a rich area for storytelling in previously unexplored parts of a galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm Games VP and GM Douglas Reilly had this to say about it (via StarWars.com):
"Star Wars' past is a vast open canvas for creators to explore without having to navigate storytelling touchstones from other media. Being set in the past gives us an immense amount of open space to tell new original 'Star Wars' stories, while staying true to the spirit of the galaxy we all love. There are, quite literally, infinite stories to tell. While we will always honor and celebrate the core saga, it's crucial to explore new territory, meet new characters, and see new parts of the galaxy."
Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, we haven't gotten much canon storytelling set in this rich era. A "Knights of the Old Republic" remake was announced back in 2021, but that never saw the light of day. Lucasfilm was also reported to be working on a "Knights of the Old Republic" movie in 2019, but that also never came to fruition.
Thus, the reveal of this game has come as a welcome surprise to a great many fans. The franchise has done a lot of work to fill in every gap in the original trilogy timeline and the prequel timeline. Now, we're finally getting new "Star Wars" storytelling in an era largely untouched by the modern canon. Hopefully, this is just the beginning.
"Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic" does not currently have a release date.