Star Wars Is Finally Revisiting One Of Its Most Beloved Eras

"Star Wars" fans, particularly those who enjoy the property's video games, have something to look forward to. During The Game Awards, Lucasfilm Games announced a brand new video game set in the Old Republic era. Get ready for "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic," which will revisit one of the most beloved yet largely unexplored eras in the history of the franchise.

The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, doesn't offer much. It's more about vibes and imagery. What it does make clear, however, is that "Knights of the Old Republic" is back. The game hails from Arcanaut Studios and will be a narrative-driven, single-player action role-playing title. Most important of all is that Casey Hudson, the director of the original "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" video game and the "Mass Effect" trilogy, will be helming this new project.

While specific story details have yet to be revealed, players will step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth at the end of the Old Republic. That also confirms that we're going to come in at the end of the Old Republic era, not unlike how "The Acolyte" took place at the end of the High Republic era. It's also important to note that this is not being billed as a sequel to the original "Knights of the Old Republic" games, although it is being worked on by some of the same people who made those games what they were.

One would also do well not to hold your breath on this one, either, as it's currently in early development at the new gaming studio launched by Hudson. It could be a while. "Star Wars: Eclipse" was announced in 2021, and it's still not out.