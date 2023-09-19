Cool Stuff: All The Jurassic Park Games From Nintendo, Game Boy & SEGA In One Roaring Collection

It's wild to think that it's been 30 years since the original "Jurassic Park" stormed onto the big screen. With deafening dinosaur roars, thrilling adventure, and special effects that still outshine modern blockbusters to this very day, director Steven Spielberg gave us a bona fide contemporary classic. Because "Jurassic Park" was all the rage, so was the merchandise surrounding it. Along with the action figures and T-shirts, there were also video games. Of course, "Jurassic Park" arrived at a time when video game technology was still growing, and game creators like Nintendo and SEGA could only do so much. But damn it, those were fun games, and now they're coming back in one epic collection.

Limited Run, a premium publisher of physical games, is re-releasing all of the "Jurassic Park" video game titles made for Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Game Boy, and SEGA Genesis back in the 1990s, but now they'll be playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X. Here's the full roster of titles that will be available as they were originally created for all of the aforementioned gaming systems:

"Jurassic Park"

"Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues"

"Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition"

Along with every version of those original games, the "Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection" adds some modern gaming features, such as save states, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes to make them a little less frustrating.