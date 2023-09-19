Cool Stuff: All The Jurassic Park Games From Nintendo, Game Boy & SEGA In One Roaring Collection
It's wild to think that it's been 30 years since the original "Jurassic Park" stormed onto the big screen. With deafening dinosaur roars, thrilling adventure, and special effects that still outshine modern blockbusters to this very day, director Steven Spielberg gave us a bona fide contemporary classic. Because "Jurassic Park" was all the rage, so was the merchandise surrounding it. Along with the action figures and T-shirts, there were also video games. Of course, "Jurassic Park" arrived at a time when video game technology was still growing, and game creators like Nintendo and SEGA could only do so much. But damn it, those were fun games, and now they're coming back in one epic collection.
Limited Run, a premium publisher of physical games, is re-releasing all of the "Jurassic Park" video game titles made for Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Game Boy, and SEGA Genesis back in the 1990s, but now they'll be playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X. Here's the full roster of titles that will be available as they were originally created for all of the aforementioned gaming systems:
- "Jurassic Park"
- "Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues"
- "Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition"
Along with every version of those original games, the "Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection" adds some modern gaming features, such as save states, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes to make them a little less frustrating.
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
We've got a JURASSIC piece of news to share with you!— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) September 18, 2023
The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection gets tougher, faster and more dangerous than ever with the inclusion of MORE classic titles from the 16-bit era!
Jurassic Park & Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition, both originally… pic.twitter.com/ib2VBHmj9u
Limited Run will have several collector's edition packages available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X. First, you can get just the standard games collection on physical media for $39.99 each. Next, there's a "Classic Collection" for each console that costs $64.99, comes in VHS-style packaging, and includes a booklet and SteelBook case for the game. Finally, there's the epic "Prehistoric Collection," which you can see here:
Here's the full breakdown of what comes in the "Prehistoric Collection," which costs $149.99:
- Physical Copy of Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection for Nintendo Switch
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collector's Box
- Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection VHS Style Box
- 18" x 24" Double-Sided Poster
- Acrylic Lamp with interchangeable inserts
- Mini Cartridge Replica Collection
- Soundtrack
- ID Badge
- SteelBook
- Booklet
Even though this has been available for pre-order since September 1, only recently did news surface that the collection will include the SEGA Genesis versions of "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition." I can't tell you how many times I played the SEGA Genesis version of that original "Jurassic Park" game. Did I ever beat it? No, because my adolescent brain and fingers were not as skilled as they are now. Will this give me the opportunity to redeem myself and prove that I'm not a n00b? Are kids even still saying n00b these days? We may never know. But I can't wait to take Dr. Alan Grant (and that velociraptor) out into Jurassic Park again.
You can pre-order one of the Limited Run "Jurassic Park" packages right now over at their website. But make sure to do it soon, because pre-orders close at 11:59 PM ET on October 15. If physical media isn't your jam, the "Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection" will also be released digitally starting on November 22.