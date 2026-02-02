Samuel L. Jackson And Dustin Hoffman Teamed Up For Michael Crichton's Worst Adaptation

Michael Crichton adaptations require a certain alchemy. Some of the best movies based on his novels retain their source material's pulpy thrills while simultaneously enriching their storytelling and clamping down on their absurdity, with 1993's "Jurassic Park" being the gold standard, naturally. Alternatively, 1995's "Congo" turns Crichton's serious-as-a-heart-attack book about killer gorillas and mythic diamond mines into a whimsical sci-fi safari adventure replete with cameos from Jimmy Buffett and Bruce Campbell (on the off-chance you're not sure what kind of movie you're watching).

And then there's "Sphere," the 1998 big screen rendition of Crichton's deep sea sci-fi thriller novel that's unfortunately neither silly-smart nor scary-fun; it's mostly just a soggy bore. Like Crichton's original book, the movie follows a small group of academics and members of the Navy to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to investigate what appears to be a spacecraft from the future carrying a giant sphere from ... somewhere. That premise isn't bad, either. In typical Crichton fashion, it reads like a modern populist riff on an older genre classic; basically, "Solaris" but underwater, as /Film's Jeremy Smith observed in his own takedown of "Sphere." And just like that revered sci-fi drama, this particular Crichton project doesn't wait long before shifting into darker cosmic territory, as its human heroes soon realize just how dangerously unprepared they are to interact with an extra-terrestrial object.

With that, plus a decorated cast led by Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, and Samuel L. Jackson (then only five years out from becoming a dino-snack in "Jurassic Park"), "Sphere" seemed like it could be the next hit Crichton movie adaptation. Instead, it proved to be a poorly-reviewed box office bust that almost killed the Michael Crichton brand on its own, at least so far as the Hollywood powers that be were concerned.