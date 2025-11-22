The Robert De Niro Crime Thriller Flop You Need To Stream On Prime Video

Aside from Golden Agers like James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson, it's hard to think of a star more closely associated with the gangster genre than Robert De Niro. He broke through as a low-level thug in Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets" and solidified his mob movie bona fides as the young version of Don Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather Part II."

De Niro is obviously far from a one-note gangster pony, but with iconic performances in Brian De Palma's "The Untouchables" and Scorsese's '90s crime duo of "Goodfellas" and "Casino," he hasn't shied away from such roles. After parodying his wise guy persona in "Analyze This" (good) and "Analyze That" (awful), he generally took a break from genre (at least as far as high-profile movies were concerned) until Scorsese came calling with his long-gestating passion project "The Irishman." Would this be De Niro's gangster swan song? Right about now, he probably wishes it had been.

A Nicholas Pileggi-penned film about the hostilities between the Genovese and Luciano crime families sounded promising on paper. The writer was an established expert of the genre on the strength of his "Goodfellas" and "Casino" scripts. So, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav likely figured he was making a safe bet when he set Barry Levinson to direct Pileggi's screenplay with De Niro in dual roles as crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Perhaps this would be just the thing to lure adult moviegoers back to theaters.

It wasn't. "The Alto Knights" was an embarrassing flop that received mostly negative reviews (plus a meh B Cinemascore). As for why you should give this 2025 bomb a look while it's streaming on Prime Video? You're undoubtedly thinking the movie sounds eminently skippable, but it's actually a useful study in creative hackery.