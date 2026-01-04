Is Eleven Alive? A Stranger Things Series Finale Detail Has Fans Convinced

This article contains major spoilers for the finale of "Stranger Things."

Anyone who watched the "Stranger Things" finale with the subtitles on should have more reason to believe that Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven survived the events of the episode. A fan has pointed out how the military's frequency weapons were indeed active during the moment in which Eleven was supposed to have died, making it impossible for her to use her powers. All of that suggests that she did, in fact, make it out alive with the help of Linnea Berthelsen's Kali Prasad.

The "Stranger Things" finale was almost perfect until the last 40 minutes, where the show tried to tie up loose ends but managed to raise multiple other questions in the process. At no point did we find out what happened to Linda Hamilton's Dr. Kay, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman, or Amybeth McNulty's Vickie Dunne. Plus, after witnessing Eleven perish in a heart-rending scene that saw her wiped out along with the Upside Down, we learn that she's still alive ... maybe. Or maybe not. The show leaves it ambiguous, rendering many "Stranger Things" fans furious at the fate of Eleven.

In the final moments of the episode, Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler tells an alternate story in which Eleven survives by way of an illusion cast by Kali. In this version, the Eleven who sacrificed herself in the Upside Down was just a mirage while the real character escaped and isolated herself from everyone to maintain the illusion she was dead and prevent any more experiments being carried out — essentially faking her own death and disappearing. Now, we have even more reason to believe that Mike's more optimistic story is actually true.