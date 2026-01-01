Leonardo DiCaprio's Divisive Adaptation Of A Classic Novel Is Streaming On Prime Video

In 2013, Baz Luhrmann delivered a polarizing adaptation of "The Great Gatsby" that divided critics despite its impressive box office take. If you somehow missed the film, you can now make up your own mind as to whether the director did original author F. Scott Fitzgerald proud, as the movie is currently streaming on Prime Video at no extra cost to subscribers.

Though it was met with moderate reviews and became a commercial failure upon its 1925 debut, today "The Great Gatsby" is undeniably one of the great American novels. Unfortunately, it never received the definitive screen adaptation it deserved. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the best "Great Gatsby" adaptation is the almost entirely lost 1926 film version, which even Fitzgerald himself considered "rotten." Three other movie adaptations followed in 1949, 1974 and 2000, none of which managed to do justice to the source material (though they all had their charms).

Then, in 2013, Luhrmann took a stab at bringing the story to the screen. Unfortunately, while the film was a hit, many critics felt the director didn't fare much better than his predecessors in terms of honoring Fitzgerald's novel and its complex themes. The Aussie filmmaker produced a visually arresting take on the book that remained unapologetically swept up in its own jazz age reverie throughout. But Fitzgerald was never as taken with the hedonism or the wealthy elite of the 1920s, and for many critics, that made Luhrmann's film a misfire.