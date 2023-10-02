Every Baz Luhrmann Movie Ranked

I love Baz Luhrmann. Even when I don't like his movies, I love Baz Luhrmann. In our age, where big-budget movies are systematically stripped of style, personality, and beauty, the Australian auteur is one of the few filmmakers out there able to make every single frame of his motion pictures as dynamic and opulent as they can possibly be. He's a maximalist working on a grand scale, and no one else can make a movie remotely comparable to what he does. Every auteur has their imitators, but Luhrmann feels like a rarity, where his style is so singular and difficult to conceive that nobody even really tries.

As I said, though, not every Luhrmann picture is a home run. He constantly takes big swings, but if you want to be accurate in your baseball metaphors, you must acknowledge that not every swing connects. Because he is such a maximalist, the director can sometimes make a gigantic mess, but the messes are still interesting to examine for how they are messes. One thing you can guarantee with a Luhrmann film is that it will never be boring.

He has only made six films over his 31-year career. After all, planning these extravaganzas (and convincing a studio to give him a ton of money for them) is no easy feat. Let's look back at Baz Luhrmann's half-dozen features and see how they all stack up.