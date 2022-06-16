Why Baz Luhrmann's Feature Films Are So Few And Far Between

With the impending release of his Elvis Presley biopic titled, um, "Elvis," Baz Luhrmann will have directed a whole six movies over 30 years going back to 1992's "Strictly Ballroom." It's kind of a shockingly low number, given how well-known and influential his output is. Tahani even name-drops him on "The Good Place," so you just know he's famous.

Then again, perhaps it's not so surprising. Luhrmann is the epitome of a maximalist director, up there with S. S. Rajamouli ("RRR," the "Bāhubali" films) among modern international filmmakers. Just thinking about the time and effort it took to capture the footage for the sumptuously bombastic song-and-dance numbers in Luhrmann's 2001 jukebox musical "Moulin Rouge" — or choreograph the ballroom scenes in "Strictly Ballroom" or craft the decadent 3D spectacle for the director's 2013 movie adaptation of "The Great Gatsby" — makes me tired. And that's to say nothing of way he's almost single-handedly kept the classic Hollywood melodrama going over the years.

Speaking to Interview Magazine in 2013, Luhrmann admitted, "Sometimes, I dream that it didn't have to take me so many years [between films]." In true Luhrmann fashion, he then rattled on for a bit, drawing analogies to fast food, banquets, and sushi. Finally, he got to the heart of the matter: