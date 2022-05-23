Elvis Trailer: Austin Butler Takes The Stage As The King Of Rock And Roll

Amidst Presley's hit singles like "Trouble," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Blue Suede Shoes," and "Suspicious Minds" throughout the trailer, there's a new version of "Hound Dog" that's remixed with current hip hop flavor and some of the song's original blues roots. It seems a little out of place considering that it's sandwiched in by some of Presley's most popular songs, but it's also hard to judge the song after only hearing a quick snippet of it here. We'll see how effective this new take on the classic is once we hear it within the context of the film.

Aside from the musical selection for the trailer, we also get to see more of Austin Butler's uncanny portrayal of the pop culture icon. The actor is already being lauded for his speaking voice and providing the singing voice for young Elvis, and this preview is just another example of why that praise probably won't die down any time soon. While this trailer seems to be targeted towards a general audience versus the award fodder feel of the first one (which I say with all due respect, because it is a good trailer that piques the viewer's interest), there's a good chance that audiences and critics alike will agree on the effectiveness of Butler's performance.

For more on "Elvis," here's the movie's official synopsis.

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

"Elvis" arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022.