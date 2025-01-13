The Best Great Gatsby Adaptation, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The debate about what constitutes The Great American Novel is never-ending, yet F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" always finds its way into this conversation. It might be tempting to simply reduce the author's work to an enduring portrayal of the Roaring Twenties, but Fitzgerald's book also cuts through the illusions while sustaining the enthralling mystery surrounding its titular figure. Once the mist dissipates, and both Jay Gatsby and his (only) friend Nick Carraway are laid bare for who they are, what remains is a profound sense of emptiness. Don't get me wrong: "The Great Gatsby" is a story about the inherent hollowness of spectacle, obscene wealth, and relationships of convenience that have the illusion of depth. However, once we confront the rare flashes of moving sincerity in a tale so luridly tragic, the empty lure of the green light at the heart of the novel takes on a terribly haunting sheen.

Surely, such a complex, beloved book has birthed at least one screen adaptation that comes close to capturing its elusive essence ... right? Well, there are no easy answers, as some cinematic renditions of "The Great Gatsby" are indeed worthwhile, despite their intrinsic flaws. The most recent (and popular) rendition is Baz Luhrmann's 2013 version starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, which has been criticized for losing itself in the loud hedonism it is meant to critique, leaving little space for subtlety. I would argue that Luhrmann carves out ample space for tense, interior moments, especially while exploring the crumbling mythos encircling Gatsby when he's on the verge of losing everything. That said, the film doesn't come close to doing justice to its source material's complexities, although it never pretends to be something it is not.

If we are to consider Rotten Tomatoes as the metric for determining the best Gatsby adaptation, then 1926's "The Great Gatsby" is the winner with its 52% score. Yep, that's the highest aggregate so far, and every other direct film adaptation of the novel — as opposed to loosely-inspired ones — has a "rotten" score on the platform.