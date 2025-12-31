How To Survive The Real-Life Titanic Sinking, Explained By James Cameron

If you thought James Cameron's life's work peaked with his "Avatar" franchise, I'm afraid you're solely mistaken. While we absolutely should continue to root for more sequels to come following the (predictable) box office success of "Avatar: Fire & Ash," there's another reason to do so beyond simply wanting to spend more time in Pandora. As long as he keeps making these movies, Cameron will be forced to go on extended press tours around the globe. And if he's going to have microphones thrust in front of his face at every possible moment, he's bound to deliver some of the most fascinating quotes of any working filmmaker around. That's precisely what he's done now and, well, let's just say this is what the James Cameron Experience™ has been building towards all along.

Of his many legendary contributions to film over the decades, few would dare dispute the staying power of Cameron's "Titanic.". The epic 1997 historical romance has lingered in our public consciousness thanks to its sheer storytelling prowess, the real-life tragedy at the center of the action, and the most debated moment in cinema history involving a door. But here's a much broader question that we've been overlooking all along: What would've been the optimal way to survive the sinking in the first place?

Luckily, The Hollywood Reporter brought this up directly with Cameron himself: