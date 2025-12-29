James Cameron Didn't Mince Words About Alien 3's Infamous Opening Deaths

James Cameron has never shied away from expressing his feelings on 1992's "Alien 3," but his latest comments are as stark and candid as he's ever been. On a recent podcast appearance, the director said the decision to kill off three major characters from the previous movie was "the stupidest f****** thing."

Aside from being a general box office master, Cameron has demonstrated an uncanny ability to make some of the most undeniably awesome sequels in Hollywood history. In 1991, he accomplished the seemingly impossible by making a better movie than "The Terminator" with his sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He later gave us the culmination of every James Cameron obsession with the 2022 "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." But before either of those examples, the director did something arguably even more impressive.

With 1986's "Aliens," Cameron took over from the equally esteemed Ridley Scott to direct a sequel to 1979's "Alien." Scott's original had such a distinct tone, marrying a sharp and efficient plot with the creeping unknowability of cosmic horror to create a wholly unique experience that seemed impossible to recreate. So, Cameron didn't recreate it. He used elements of Scott's film to make something new, reinventing Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley as a full-on action hero and sending her directly into the Xenomorph hive alongside a crew of similarly badass Colonial Marines. It was an inspired choice that made for one of the greatest sequels in movie history.

Then, David Fincher took over. The "Seven" director was put in charge of the third installment and wasted no time in killing off major characters from the previous movie. What do you think Cameron thought of that? Yeah, he wasn't happy.