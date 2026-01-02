15 Movies You Need To Watch If You Like The Predator Franchise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing the "Predator" franchise has going for it, through good and bad, it's that it always manages to defy expectations. Since the first film features Arnold Schwarzenegger using his wits to defeat a vicious Yautja, one might have assumed the series would become a starring vehicle for him. But nope! Each installment brings something new to the table, whether it's a crossover with the "Alien" franchise or making a Yautja the protagonist in "Predator: Badlands." Each movie is basically a self-contained adventure where someone has to fight aliens, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Assuming you've already watched all of the "Predator" movies, including the "Alien vs. Predator" crossovers, you might be wondering what else is out there. There are bound to be more "Predator" films in the future that will continue to explore how Yautja are the greatest warriors in the universe, but this franchise isn't the only place you'll find amazing action and awesome creature designs. These other movies like "Predator" are bound to satiate whatever appetite you have for intergalactic mayhem.