Adult Swim's Off The Air Celebrates 15 Years Of Breaking Our Brains With Two New Episodes

I've said it before, and I'll say it again – there are a few places where it feels like whatever you're watching is being broadcast directly from an alternate universe: roadside motel televisions, public access channels from towns you've never been to, and Adult Swim after midnight. While the early evening hours of the Adult Swim programming block on Cartoon Network are dominated by syndicated favorites like "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," and the smash breakout original "Rick & Morty," it's the wee hours of the night where Adult Swim possesses the power to bewitch viewers into a hypnotic void beyond any of our wildest imaginations.

Adult Swim continues to be one of the few places where genuinely bold, unconventional, and algorithm-proof creative ideas are allowed to thrive. As studios, streamers, and networks tighten their grasp and prioritize playing it safe, Adult Swim has never lost sight of what makes it special. Embracing radical experimentation and nurturing singular creative vision are baked into Adult Swim's identity, because pushing limits isn't some sort of "go viral" strategy; it's the foundation of everything they do.

One of the best showcases is "Off the Air," the surreal video potpourri anthology that's been expanding the minds of anyone brave enough to tune in at 4 a.m. for the last 15 years. The brainchild of the legendary Dave Hughes, "Off the Air" is celebrating a decade and a half of making audiences question their grasp on reality with two new episodes, "Growth" and "VR." Guest curated by Vernon Chatman ("Shivering Truth," "Xavier: Renegade Angel," "Wonder Showzen," "South Park") and Mike Diva ("Saturday Night Live" digital shorts, YouTube) and Dimitri Simakis ("Everything Is Terrible," "Meow Wolf"), the latest batch of "Off the Air" shorts are as brainblowing as ever, and we are lucky to witness it.