Adult Swim's Most Ambitious Animated Special Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

Adult Swim's "The Elephant" was brought to life like a creative séance, with four visionary storytellers challenged to see what stories might emerge from deliberate isolation. Animation mainstays Rebecca Sugar ("Steven Universe") and Ian Jones-Quartey ("OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes"), Pendleton Ward ("Adventure Time"), and Patrick McHale ("Over the Garden Wall") were brought in to crafted a chapter of a three-act project in isolation, working with their own teams and without knowledge of how the others' stories would unfold. What should have been a total disaster instead birthed a surprisingly fluid narrative that serves as yet another reminder that Adult Swim is the one channel still putting the pursuit of artistic exploration at the forefront of decision-making.

Inspired by the surrealist drawing game known as the Exquisite Corpse, "The Elephant" was conceived as both an experiment and an act of faith. Vishnu Athreya, SVP of Content Strategy and Current Series Production at Warner Bros. Animation, assembled the creators and set the rules: each team would claim a section of the story — the head, the body, or the feet — then build outward, completely unaware of what the other teams were concocting. The only connective tissue came from "game keepers" Jack Pendarvis and Kent Osborne, who were tasked with gently guiding continuity without revealing spoilers.

Each seven-minute segment carries the unmistakable imprint of its creator(s), but is wholly unique from the shows that audiences synonymously associate them with. Somehow, despite the obstacles, the thematic through line effortlessly continues the conversation of what came before; circling shared themes of identity, existential curiosity, and the fragile relationships that define us. If you believe in human ingenuity in the face of AI threatening to snuff out the last vestiges of what makes life worth living, "The Elephant" is an absolute must-watch.