Inside The Shockingly Pain Free Making Of A New Adult Swim Classic

To the casual viewer, Adult Swim might just seem like the playground of "Rick and Morty," a repository for beloved animated reruns, or the birthplace of pop culture relics only understood as meme characters by younger generations. But for those tuned to a stranger frequency — the real heads and Sickos [complementary] — Adult Swim is something far more exciting: a creative fault line where the wacky, the wild, and the wildly original still erupt without warning. It's one of the last arenas on television where sheer imaginative chaos is celebrated. Many of the best Adult Swim shows resemble the kind of unfiltered creativity that might as well have oozed right out of the primordial soup and stumbled in front of a television camera, so it's hard to imagine these shows going through a development process.

After Joe Cappa's animated short "Ghost Dogs" premiered at Sundance in 2021, he dove headfirst into making odd, wonderful videos for social media. Some — like the viral "Scooby Doo Shuffle" and "Dino Girl" and his bizarre "Coupla Boys" — caught fire online, landing him gigs with Giphy and Bento Box. But it was "The Gabbagooblins," a warped fever dream that exploded on TikTok, that really turned heads, especially at Adult Swim. The network wasted no time commissioning a follow-up for their cult-favorite "Off the Air," curated by Dave Hughes (also the brains behind "Adult Swim SMALLS").

Now that he was in the system, so to speak, Cappa pitched a strangely restorative"SMALLS" project about three jacked brothers who are innocently obsessed with their widowed dad. "HAHA, You Clowns" was born. Fans devoured the 2–3 minute shorts, and now, it's a full-fledged series. I caught up with Cappa to talk about bringing "HAHA, You Clowns" to the big leagues, and what fuels his hilariously specific brand of comedy.