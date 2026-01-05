15 Horror Movies Without Jump Scares That Still Terrify Audiences

In both humans and animals, the startle response is an evolutionary adaptation, an unconscious response to stimuli as a means of survival. If a scary animal or a suspicious person suddenly appears in front of us, we might scream or jump instinctively. Strangely enough, we may have the same response if we see something startling on a TV show or in a film. At some point, filmmakers learned that they could elicit this biological response through clever editing, blocking, and other filmmaking tools, and they have been making us jump out of our skin ever since.

To be sure, a certain amount of pleasure can be found in being scared like this, as many horror movie fans can tell you. Being physically or emotionally affected by a film can be a thrill. But not everyone enjoys the feeling of being startled, and not all jump scares are created equal. Some feel cheap, like taking the easy route to scare audiences. Thankfully, horror movies don't need jump scares to frighten us. If you're tired of these horror movie tricks or never liked them to begin with, here are 15 films without any jump scares that still terrify audiences.