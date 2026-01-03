Where The St. Elmo's Fire Cast Members Are Now

The 1980s were fueled by the "Brat Pack," a group of young actors who became known for starring in some of the most prominent coming-of-age films of all time. While many of those movies focused on high school students, Joel Schumacher's "St. Elmo's Fire" followed a group of friends after they graduated from Georgetown University in 1985. The movie starred Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Mare Winningham as the tight-knit group of pals, in addition to Andie MacDowell.

"St. Elmo's Fire" wasn't as well-received as the other Brat Pack films of the era. The characters were not exactly likable, which was a major criticism of the film when it was released. Unfortunately, the characters' antics have only aged more poorly over time. These days, you'll find Reddit threads devoted to the movie being "terrible," and the film's stars have even spoken out against their unlikable roles. Estevez, Nelson, and Sheedy all starred in "The Breakfast Club" the same year as "St. Elmo's Fire," and Estevez has explained why he thinks the former turned out better.

Despite being a divisive project, "St. Elmo's Fire" helped define a generation of stars. The film's entire main cast went on to have interesting careers, and most of them are still working today. Here is where the "St. Elmo's Fire" cast is now, 40 years after the film's release.