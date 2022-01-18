Single Drunk Female Star Ally Sheedy Wants To Tell Sobriety Stories With A Different Point Of View [Interview]

Sobriety can be a really difficult topic to engage with, and I was wondering how "Single Drunk Female" managed to make that conversation both funny and heartfelt while being authentic.

Yeah. I'm really glad that you brought the authentic word in there. I think that was what Simone wanted to write and that's pretty much how everybody came together on the project was that this it's very much based on Simone. So she's using things that happened to her in her life and it's all structured around what feels true or not to her, and I think that those qualities, just that it's authentic, and that it's funny, but that it's not a broad comedy, it's the comedy to me seems to come I'm out of the situations that these characters are in. I just think it's anchored in an actual woman's experience of what her life is like sober, that's the point of view, as opposed to all the stories we've seen where somebody's just got a drinking problem, and then we're watching the drinking, drinking, drinking story. This is about, okay, what happens once you stop?

And following up on that, why do you think there are so many downward spiral stories, but we don't see as many redemption stories or redemption stories that are this messy?

Yes, yes, exactly. Messy, messy, messy. It's what I really love about the show. Yes. The relationships are messy. Sam is messy. Carol is messy. Everybody is. I don't think the show is so much about the final element is the person stops drinking, I don't think it's really just about yes forgiveness and redemption and exactly what you said. I think it's more about what is this daily process of having to get through life for Samantha without the alcohol, and then as far as I'm concerned with Carol, I have to re-figure out this entire relationship with her because we stopped having one over the years when she was drinking, and it takes me a while. And I'm speaking as Carol right now: "I don't completely trust any of this. I don't want to make any final decisions about anything because I really don't know what she's going to be able to pull off here."