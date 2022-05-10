Andrew McCarthy On His Book Brat: An '80s Story, Pretty In Pink, And '80s Nostalgia [Interview]

There have been a lot of things written about the changed ending of "Pretty In Pink." [The original ending had Andie, played by Molly Ringwald, ending up with Duckie, played by Jon Cryer, instead of Blane, played by McCarthy, but was changed after test audiences didn't like how it turned out.] You wrote about it in the book. Do you think people would have had a different reaction to that at test screenings today?

Hmm. I have no idea. Maybe so, but it's sort of like, with the movies, you have to give Molly what she wanted. The movie's about Molly getting what she wanted. That's what she wanted, you know what I mean? [laughs] So maybe they would — maybe they'd go, "Oh it's more ... whatever," with today's culture, but really, people still want what they want, and that's what she wanted. [laughs] And so they did a test screening and they loved the movie until Molly didn't get what she wanted. Then they hated the movie. Because everybody wanted to be like, "We're rooting for her to get what she wants. She doesn't get what she wants. Well, I hate this." We all want what we want, whether it's good for us or not. So that's what she wanted. So that's what they gave her.

That totally makes sense. What do you think it was about John Hughes that had such an impact on teens at the time, because I was one, and it had an impact on me.

People have talked about it and I think it's all true, that John just took young people seriously, and had respect for them and knew that going to that dance was really important, and not something for some 30-year-old to scoff at. "It's fine. You'll get over it." No, it mattered. He understood that the emotional life that they — he understood and honored young peoples' emotional life and whatever the details that were causing the emotions didn't really matter. It was honoring their experience. And he did that.

I think I mentioned in the book — I talked about when John would bring on music that would become the soundtrack. He would play us little bits of it and he would take the input from us. It wasn't just lip service. He actually did respect young people, and what they thought. "Why do you think that? Oh, okay, cool." So he was able to simply just honor that in a way that other people maybe hadn't. Or they just hadn't looked at it as something real.