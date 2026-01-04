Lee Pace And His Foundation Co-Stars' Fascinating Approach To Making Each Clone Unique

One of the most striking things about Apple TV's small screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" book series is the trio of leaders at the top of the galactic org chart. The three Cleon clones, played by Cassian Bilton (Brother Dawn), Lee Pace (Brother Day), and Terry Mann (Brother Dusk), are a defining part of the imperial drama as the Galactic Empire crumbles. Though they are literally bred from the same stock (they're all copies of the same dude), Pace told Wired that the similarities don't come from their shared DNA. It comes from their imperial culture. Here's what he said:

"In the very first season, we created this idea that they sit around dinner and they have the same movements — that that's a cultural thing among these three people. We had these technical ways of making their shared consciousness visual and actable in. We just practiced it. We came up with this little dance that we would do with those dinner table scenes."

Setting the imperial table in season 1 paved the way for the drama to come once the Cleon gang started feeling the pressure not to conform. As a result, they began to come apart at the seams. In Pace's words:

"In the second season, we did something different with it. We created this idea of one who's not going to follow the rules, who's just going to do it differently, whether the other brothers like it or not."

That clearly accelerated in season 3 as Brother Dawn helped the Second Foundation, Brother Day escaped the palace (leading to the reveal of the true protagonist of "Foundation"), and Brother Dusk turned into Brother Darkness, wiping out the genetic dynasty in the process.