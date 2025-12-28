This Wonderfully Quirky Series From Star Trek: Discovery's Creator Is Impossible To Stream

Is there an alternate reality out there where Bryan Fuller's shows last more than a few seasons (if even that)? It's a comforting thought, but I kind of doubt it. Fuller's visions are too idiosyncratic to ever fully catch on with mainstream audiences without watering them down, and the artist himself is known for staunchly refusing to ever do that. It's why the "Star Trek: Discovery" creator left that series in pre-production, in addition to (eventually) departing the original iteration of the "Friday the 13th" prequel show "Crystal Lake" ... and Apple TV's "Amazing Stories" revival ... and the Starz-backed TV adaptation of "American Gods." This happens a lot, is what I'm getting at.

Then there are the series that Fuller sticks with through thick and thin, only to watch them die a premature death through no fault of his own. Such was the case with his whimsical, Lee Pace-starring murder investigation rom-com "Pushing Daisies" (even categorizing Fuller's work can be hard!), but at least that show got a fairer shake than his and Pace's previous collaboration on "Wonderfalls." Never heard of it? That's because it's unavailable to (legally) stream at the time of writing, and physical copies have been out of print for some time. But even back when the series was airing its singular 13-episode season on Fox in 2004, the network was actively trying to kill it. (For more on that, you should read this "Wonderfalls" column that some rando wrote for /Film.)

As for why a show with an indubitably quirky yet otherwise seemingly innocuous premise involving talking knick-knacks and curios (never fear, we'll unpack that in a bit) found itself in Fox's crosshairs before being banished to the non-streaming void? That probably has more than a little to do with its thematic underpinnings.