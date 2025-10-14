Before Foundation, Lee Pace Starred In An Overlooked TV Series With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes

This post contains major spoilers for "Pushing Daisies."

Apple TV+'s "Foundation" has become something of a sleeper hit. There's a lot to love in the course of the three seasons that have aired so far, but Lee Pace's Cleon is an intriguing focal point. Immortal and navel-less for lore-related reasons, this version of Cleon (dubbed Brother Day) is narcissistic and petulant, plagued by insecurities that are hidden beneath layers of glib humor and menace. This might be one of Pace's most nuanced performances to date, as the actor makes this antagonist feel so larger-than-life that the merits of "Foundation" wouldn't function the same without him. Pace's magnetic presence aside, the ongoing "Foundation" is the hottest new entry in sci-fi television. It is a show that reinterprets the concepts of artificial intelligence and genetic cloning through the lens of an epic, and the results speak for themselves.

Pace's career highlights are truly commendable — the man has played Thranduil in "The Hobbit" trilogy, Ronan the Accuser in the MCU, and delivered an astounding early-career performance in Tarsem Singh's "The Fall." But we don't talk enough about Bryan Fuller's "Pushing Daisies," the comedy-drama series that earned Pace an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show didn't fit into genre boxes from the word go, which is expected if you're acquainted with Fuller's creative approach to, well, anything (as best evidenced in his "Hannibal," which has set a very high bar for the psychologically dense crime procedural formula).

"Pushing Daisies" uses a fairy tale combined with a veiled forensic procedural format to ground the most eccentric situations and characters, which helps create a storyline that is sincerely sweet and profoundly morbid at once. But what makes this acclaimed series so special?