John Hughes' Movies Were More Closely Connected Than You Ever Imagined

Folks really love an interconnected cinematic universe these days, but it turns out that classic comedy director John Hughes was way ahead of the game. There are a few obvious connections between his movies, which are largely coming-of-age tales set in the fictional town of Shermer, Illinois, but in a 1999 interview with Premiere, Hughes revealed that some of his most beloved movies are all deeply intertwined. Fans had already figured out that "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Breakfast Club" were connected because they both took place at Shermer High School, and according to Hughes, there was much more. The only problem is that some of those connections never actually made it onto the big screen.

While Hughes spent over a decade creating a sort of creative bible all about Shermer and the people who inhabited it, only a small fraction of what he wrote in there ever made it into his movies. Thankfully, he revealed some of those connections to Premiere (archived here), and fans can extrapolate on their own from there. It would have been neat to read a published version of those notes, but hey, at least we have a few extra hints about the extended Shermer-verse.