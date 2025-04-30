Why Kevin Smith Paid Tribute To John Hughes In Dogma But Still Dumped On Home Alone

I like to think that every filmmaker loves movies, but few filmmakers express their love of movies quite like Kevin Smith. Thanks to the success of "Clerks," he's arguably responsible for the frequency of characters discussing, debating, or simply referencing pop culture in film and television. (One of his jokes in that film even circled back and inspired the very franchise it alluded to in the case of "Andor.") He's also constantly popping up in documentaries (not to mention his podcast with Marc Bernardin) to give his thoughts on the intersection of art and culture. Smith is unapologetic in his acknowledgement of the art that shaped him, as well as the art that he thinks ... well ... sucks.

Advertisement

Of course, opinions and taste can change over time, but the blessing and curse of film is that whatever is recorded and makes it to the final cut is permanently frozen in time. During a recent Q&A during a Chicago screening to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Dogma," /Film's own Ethan Anderton asked Smith about his publicly noted reverence for the late filmmaker John Hughes and how it is seemingly contradicted in "Dogma" when Serendipity (Salma Hayek) confesses that she's responsible for nine of the top 10 highest grossing films of all time ... before adding that she had nothing to do with "Home Alone," quipping, "Somebody sold their soul to Satan to get the grosses up on that piece of s—" (a sentiment certain /Film staff members agrees with).

Advertisement

As it turns out, Smith feels really bad about including that dig at Hughes' Christmas classic. "Young Kevin Smith was so opinionated," he admitted.