DC Gives Wonder Woman Her Own Version Of The X-Men's Biggest Storyline Ever

James Gunn has sworn that DC Studios is hard at work on a new Wonder Woman movie, written by Ana Nogueira (writer of DC's out-next-year "Supergirl"). While we wait for more news, including who might be the next actress to play Wonder Woman, the Princess of the Amazons is up to plenty in the pages of DC Comics.

The current "Wonder Woman" run, written by Tom King and drawn primarily by Daniel Sampere, revealed a dark future in issue #25. Twenty years from now, a rogue Amazon named Emelie will have bent America to its knees; she rules the former United States as the Matriarch and has executed the nation's superheroes. Emelie seized control in an event called "The Wonder War," and, according to DC's previews for 2026, that's exactly what the next arc of King & Sampere's "Wonder Woman" is about.

The synopsis for "Wonder Woman" issue #31, arriving March 18, reads: "The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will."

Superheroes trying to prevent dark futures where the villains rule is a common enough story arc; the NBC series "Heroes" even used such a story for its first season. The defining story in this vein is the 1981 "X-Men" arc "Days of Future Past" by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. King & Sampere's "Wonder Woman" began with a story arc of Amazons being banned from American soil under an "Amazon Safety Act" after Emelie killed men who were sexually harassing her. That sort of discrimination-against-superheroes allegory is very "X-Men."