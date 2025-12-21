A Huge Element Of Avatar: Fire & Ash Was Not In The Original Script [Exclusive]

This article contains mild spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

If you've seen or read anything regarding the making of the "Avatar" films, you already know what a fluid, multi-step process putting these movies together is for director James Cameron, his cast, and his crew. While both "Avatar: The Way of Water" and this month's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" went into principal photography with completed scripts, both films were far from locked until late into their post-production period. This was doubly true for "Fire and Ash," as the film enjoyed the benefit of Cameron doing a post-mortem on "The Way of Water." As the filmmaker told me during an interview on the eve of the release of the latest "Avatar," it was during a rewatch of an early version of "Fire and Ash" that he took a look at the film and said, "There's some things I might want to do a little differently."

As it turns out, one of those things included what ended up being a significant subplot in "Fire and Ash." Throughout the film, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) undergoes several crises of conscience, one of which is his reluctance to become the Toruk Makto again as he did during the climax of the first "Avatar." Apparently, joining in tsaheylu with the Toruk brings out your darkest, most murderous self, and it's something Jake only wishes to use as a last resort.

It gives his eventual choice to use the Toruk extra dimension, and lends the end of the movie more dramatic weight. However, if it weren't for Cameron's willingness to listen to star Zoe Saldaña's feedback and the cast's flexibility, it would never have ended up in the film, for it was not in the original script.