The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reshoot Photos Reveal A Major Silver Surfer Spoiler

Now that Marvel Studios has swung back into the good graces of its fan base thanks to the well-liked "Thunderbolts*" (its first fully homegrown audience success since 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"), there seems to be a major uptick in excitement for the forthcoming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." The Matt Shakman-directed feature generated a ton of buzz when the "First Steps" theatrical trailer premiered online last month, most of it positive.

The Marvel faithful are particularly stoked to finally get a legitimate, comics-accurate portrayal of the planet-devouring giant Galactus (he was a cloud of space debris in 2007's godawful "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer") and are very curious to see how Julia Garner's Shalla Bal figures into the plot as the Silver Surfer. The biggest question fans have been asking is what has or will become of Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer and lover of Shalla Bal. Their romance is a movingly tragic arc in the comics and could open the door for some multiverse fun in "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" if the Marvel Studios braintrust so chooses.

Right now, all we can do is speculate about Shalla Bal's role in the MCU's first adventure with this beloved quartet — though the recent appearance of an unofficial set photo online might give us a major clue about the character's origin (or fate).

