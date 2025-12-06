One Avatar: Fire & Ash Actor Had To Do Many Of Their Scenes Twice [Exclusive]

One common reaction to have upon watching an "Avatar" movie is: "How in the world did they do any of that?" It's a question that goes double for this month's "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which contains some of the most bafflingly gorgeous and astonishing imagery yet seen in a motion picture. To help answer most of this question, filmmaker James Cameron and company have stacked the 4K collectors edition releases of "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" with special features detailing the processes and methodology involved in bringing Pandora and the Na'vi to life. There's also the two-part documentary "Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films," which premiered on Disney+ about a month ago.

Yet, despite so much information on the making of the "Avatar" films being out there, it still feels difficult to try and wrap one's head around the nitty gritty of how these movies are made. Sure, we know a lot now about how Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and the other Na'vi actors are motion-captured on a stage before being turned into their characters by teams of artists and animators, but how do the live-action human actors shoot their parts while interacting with these Na'vi? I recently had the opportunity to speak to Sigourney Weaver, who plays the teenage Na'vi Kiri, and Jack Champion, who plays the human Spider, on the eve of the release of "Fire and Ash." The two actors share multiple scenes in the film and, thus, could shine some light on how these moments were made.

In short: While Weaver shot her performance once, Champion had to shoot these scenes (and much of his role in "Fire and Ash") twice over in order to make it all come together.