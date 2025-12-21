Dick Hallorann's It: Welcome To Derry Story Is Tied To A Stephen King Story Other Than The Shining

Spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" follow.

Throughout "It: Welcome to Derry," there have been multiple moments involving Chris Chalk's Dick Hallorann that set up future events in "The Shining." But according to co-creator and showrunner Jason Fuchs, Dick's story in the series is even more closely linked to the events of the sequel, "Doctor Sleep" (which in 2019 was adapted into a film that tried to reconcile the conflicting views of Stanley Kubrick and Stephen King).

"It: Welcome to Derry" was crucial viewing for fans of Stephen King as the show included multiple references and links to other works in the author's oeuvre. Many of these were subtle, such as the repeated turtle imagery that hinted at the wider macroverse and the overarching meta-narrative of the King novels. But many others were obvious, and perhaps the most obvious was the inclusion of Dick Hallorann, who represents a major link between "Welcome to Derry" and "The Shining."

The character first appeared in King's 1977 novel "The Shining" as the head chef at Colorado's Overlook Hotel. When a young Danny Torrance arrives with his family, Hallorann forms a bond with the child due to the fact that they both have the titular telepathic powers. Danny can "shine," too, and Hallorann takes it upon himself to become somewhat of a mentor to the young telepath.

When King came to write 1986's "It," he included Hallorann as a minor character who served as a cook at the Black Spot speakeasy years before the events of the novel. In "Welcome to Derry," however, Chalk's Hallorann is a much bigger presence, with the writers turning him into a fully fleshed-out character. And while references to "The Shining" were there, it seems the writers were actually more concerned with referencing the sequel, "Doctor Sleep."