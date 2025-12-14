This It: Welcome To Derry Scene Was Designed To Foreshadow A Key Moment In The Shining

"It: Welcome to Derry" isn't just about giving Pennywise another chance to run amok. The show aims to answer three main questions that will probe the history of the titular entity and even reveal more about wider Stephen King lore. Thus far, that venture has given us a significant backstory for Dick Hallorann, the man with psychic abilities who eventually becomes head chef at the Overlook Hotel in "The Shining" and teaches a young Danny Torrance how to harness his own supernatural powers. In episode 3 of the HBO series, we see Hallorann use his "shine" to discover that Jovan Adepo's Leroy Hanlon has a son. The scene is an intentional mirroring of a scene from Stanley Kubrick's film in which the character uses Danny's nickname, "Doc," without being told about it ahead of time.

Scatman Crothers played Hallorann in Kubrick's 1980 adaptation, but in the 1962-set "Welcome to Derry," a younger Hallorann is played by Chris Chalk. So far, we've learned much about the character's abilities, which in the show are being exploited by the U.S. Army in order to locate a mysterious weapon hidden somewhere beneath Derry. But he's also using them in his personal life to find out more about the residents of the titular New England town. When he tries it on Leroy, however, he discovers a formidable and sharp ally who immediately calls him out for his psychic trespass.

All of that was apparently written with "The Shining" in mind. We already knew that "Welcome to Derry" would explore the King macroverse, making it crucial viewing for fans of the author. But with the foreshadowing of Hallorann's Danny interaction in "The Shining," we can see just how meticulous the creators are about connecting their show to other King creations.