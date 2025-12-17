The Classic Stephen King Book That Needs A TV Adaptation After It: Welcome To Derry

It might have been a little uneven at times, and even managed to somewhat undermine the horror of Pennywise, but you've got to give it to "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 for creating an impressively coherent and comprehensive backstory for Stephen King's original "It" novel. Creators Jason Fuchs and Andy & Barbara Muschietti took the brief flashback interludes from King's 1986 book and created a detailed prequel series that weaves in elements from multiple other sources within the author's oeuvre. The most obvious of these is Chris Chalk's Dick Hallorann, who became a tool of the U.S. Army as the organization searched for the great evil lurking below the titular town in "Welcome to Derry" season 1.

Most will know Hallorann from King's 1977 novel "The Shining" and Stanley Kubrick's 1980 movie adaptation, in which the psychic character is the head chef at Colorado's Overlook Hotel and becomes a mentor to Danny Torrance, having also been blessed (and cursed) with telepathic powers. And while he's portrayed by Scatman Crothers in Kubrick's film, he's also been played by Melvin Van Peebles in ABC's 1997 "The Shining" miniseries and Carl Lumbly in 2019's "Doctor Sleep" (a sequel that sought to reconcile King and Kubrick's conflicting visions).

Now, Chris Chalk's onscreen version of Hallorann (the fourth overall) has proven to be one of "Welcome to Derry" season 1's biggest standouts. The actor's rendition of the character was unwaveringly brilliant throughout, so it's not a surprise that fans are calling for a "Shining" series featuring Chalk's Hallorann. Hence, as much as Kubrick's movie made "The Shining" an almost untouchable story, there's never been a better time to have another go. Luckily, based on the "Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale, it seems its creators are at least thinking about such a thing.