The Classic Stephen King Book That Needs A TV Adaptation After It: Welcome To Derry
It might have been a little uneven at times, and even managed to somewhat undermine the horror of Pennywise, but you've got to give it to "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 for creating an impressively coherent and comprehensive backstory for Stephen King's original "It" novel. Creators Jason Fuchs and Andy & Barbara Muschietti took the brief flashback interludes from King's 1986 book and created a detailed prequel series that weaves in elements from multiple other sources within the author's oeuvre. The most obvious of these is Chris Chalk's Dick Hallorann, who became a tool of the U.S. Army as the organization searched for the great evil lurking below the titular town in "Welcome to Derry" season 1.
Most will know Hallorann from King's 1977 novel "The Shining" and Stanley Kubrick's 1980 movie adaptation, in which the psychic character is the head chef at Colorado's Overlook Hotel and becomes a mentor to Danny Torrance, having also been blessed (and cursed) with telepathic powers. And while he's portrayed by Scatman Crothers in Kubrick's film, he's also been played by Melvin Van Peebles in ABC's 1997 "The Shining" miniseries and Carl Lumbly in 2019's "Doctor Sleep" (a sequel that sought to reconcile King and Kubrick's conflicting visions).
Now, Chris Chalk's onscreen version of Hallorann (the fourth overall) has proven to be one of "Welcome to Derry" season 1's biggest standouts. The actor's rendition of the character was unwaveringly brilliant throughout, so it's not a surprise that fans are calling for a "Shining" series featuring Chalk's Hallorann. Hence, as much as Kubrick's movie made "The Shining" an almost untouchable story, there's never been a better time to have another go. Luckily, based on the "Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale, it seems its creators are at least thinking about such a thing.
Welcome to Derry hints at what a Chris Chalk-led Shining series could be
Dick Hallorann is known for "The Shining," but like most characters in Stephen King's novels, he has connections to other stories in the King-verse. In the original "It" novel, it's revealed that Hallorann was part of Derry's history and even co-founded the town's Black Spot bar (the destruction of which was recalled in the book and depicted in disturbing detail in "Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 7). "Welcome to Derry," however, has taken things even further, fleshing out Hallorann's story in numerous ways and even depicting his never-seen grandmother and her abusive husband in a flashback scene that once again showcased Chris Chalk's considerable talents.
By the time we got to the "Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale, then, Hallorann had become a much more defined character than he'd ever been. That, when combined with Chalk's outstanding performance, will have fans eager to see more of the character, and a "Shining" series is the perfect way to give them what they want.
"Welcome to Derry" hasn't been without its flaws. The pillars which keep It penned in to Derry seem a little too convenient, while the big reveal that James Remar's General Francis Shaw simply wants to unleash It upon the nation felt a tad underwhelming. But on the whole, "Welcome to Derry" proved that its co-creators know how to do a Stephen King series well, and with Chalk at the forefront, a "Shining" TV show adaptation could be even better. Fortunately, the "Welcome to Derry" writers have at least considered what Hallorann might be doing after the events of season 1. Now all they have to do is bring us along for the ride.
Give us a Chris Chalk Dick Hallorann series now, even if it isn't The Shining
Stephen King's disdain for Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" film adaptation led to King producing the 1997 miniseries version, which was designed as a much more faithful adaptation of his book. But while some consider the "Shining" series a worthy companion to Kubrick's movie, it (rather unsurprisingly) isn't recalled with anywhere near the kind of reverence that the Jack Nicholson-led film enjoys. Now, the "It: Welcome to Derry" creatives have a chance to do things right with their own "Shining" adaptation — or perhaps something else altogether.
During the "Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale, Dick Hallorann meets Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) at his home and tells him that he's leaving for London, where a friend has arranged for him to become a cook in a hotel kitchen. Of course, Hallorann started out in "The Shining" as the Overlook Hotel's head chef — meaning, the "Welcome to Derry" season finale seemingly hinted at a possible "Shining" adaptation without confirming anything.
The Hallorann of "The Shining" is much older than the Chris Chalk version, and the Overlook Hotel is in Colorado, not London. There is, however, a subtle hint that the "Welcome to Derry" creators might be considering a reworked version of King's story when Hallorann says to Hanlon, "How much trouble can a hotel be?" Sure, this could just be foreshadowing the events of "The Shining," which won't happen until further down the line. But it could also be suggesting that this mysterious London hotel has some secrets of its own. Could we get a Hallorann series that follows him as he moves from one haunted locale to another? The possibilities are truly endless.
