A Legendary Thriller From Hollywood's Golden Age Is Streaming On Prime Video

As Hollywood looks set to collapse in the wake of the Warner Bros./Netflix deal, we can at least still look back at a Golden Age of movie-making. Before the internet, social media, and the age of superfandoms, films used to hold a uniquely powerful aura merely by virtue of being beamed from a strange and wondrous planet called Hollywood. There's no better example than "Rear Window," Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 masterpiece, and if you want to distract from the current state of affairs and revisit the golden age by way of one of the best thrillers ever made, you can now do so over on Prime Video.

There's an acting secret that links Jack Nicholson, James Stewart, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and it has to do with doing absolutely nothing. That is, all these performers understood a basic principle of movie stardom which has since been mostly lost. As Alfred Hitchcock put it, Stewart's job in 1954's "Rear Window" was "to do nothing well," and what better way to demonstrate that particularly elusive skill than by putting the actor in a wheelchair and confining him to a single set for an entire feature?

Later, Nicholson, DiCaprio, and even Alec Guinness would talk about being able to simply stand there on-screen and exude a certain charisma, gravitas, or even just a sense that there was an internal process unfolding within. But Stewart came before all of them, and was the master of "doing nothing well." If you want to see the master at work, "Rear Window" is streaming right now on Prime Video at no extra cost for subscribers. But you'd better be quick, as the movie is leaving the service in 2026, after which it will no doubt become lost in the endlessly maddening vortex of streaming services and licensing deals.