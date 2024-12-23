The Acting Secret That Links Jack Nicholson, James Stewart, And James Cameron

For some time, we've been hearing about how there are no more movie stars, to the point where it's become trite to suggest as much. Still, with the monoculture that defined the pre-internet years now a distant memory, talking about the death of the movie star is really just a way of pointing to the shifting cultural landscape, one of which Hollywood is no longer the vanguard.

Culture is now fragmented in a way it never was before. The public no longer looks mainly to Hollywood to shape their cultural ideals, but it would be silly to argue that actors like Zendaya or her "Dune" co-star Timothée Chalamet don't possess star power. These are names that are going to be a boon to any production. The thing is, being a movie star was never solely about such a thing. For those in the business, being a star was about more than being able to create a buzz and ultimately bring in box office receipts based solely on your name.

When receiving his honorary Oscar, Alec Guinness recalled something he learned during his acting training. "If I was seriously going to have a career in movies," he said, "the wisest thing was to do absolutely nothing at all, and that is more or less what I've done since." It's the same thing Alfred Hitchcock valued in his stars. The director maintained that James Stewart's job in "Rear Window" was to "do nothing well," which might sound like an oversimplified rhetorical flourish, but this idea of "doing nothing well" has been a consistent concept throughout Hollywood history — one which links Guinness, Hitchcock, and Stewart with director James Cameron, his "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio, and the living screen legend that is Jack Nicholson.