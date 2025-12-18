It: Welcome To Derry's Pennywise Is Not A Time Traveler - It's Way More Complicated

With its tumultuous season 1 finale (which was still far superior to "It Chapter Two"), "It: Welcome to Derry" seems to have suggested that we've been watching a time travel show all along. Has the evil entity that animates Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise been trying to change the course of history to prevent his eventual death? Well, things are more complicated than that, as It is a force that, rather than traveling through time, is actually capable of seeing all time as one continuum.

In the "Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale, 'Winter Fire," Pennywise reveals to Matilda Lawler's Marge Truman that her future son, Richie Tozier (played by Finn Wolfhard in 2017's "It" and Bill Hader in 2019's "It Chapter Two") will one day contribute to his death. "The seed of your stinking loins and his filthy friends bring me my death," as the "clown" puts it. That appears to indicate that "Welcome to Derry" is a time travel story wherein the titular entity is aware of its ultimate demise and traveling backwards each season to try to change the course of history and prevent his destruction — kind of like the horror version of Skynet from the equally confusing "Terminator" timeline.

That concept is seemingly confirmed by Marge later in the episode when she asks her friend, Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack), "What if [It] can go backwards?" before adding, "I know it sounds crazy, but what if he tries to go back and kill someone from the time before we were born, like our parents?" Honestly, that doesn't sound all that absurd, given that the show creators have already confirmed their ambitious trilogy plans for "Welcome to Derry," which will see the next two seasons take place in 1935 and 1908. But there's more to this story than that.