Why It: Welcome To Derry's Season 1 Ending Was Far Superior To It: Chapter Two

This post contains spoilers for the "It" universe.

"It: Chapter Two" has its fair share of merit. Andy Muschietti's 2019 sequel to "It" boasts a stacked cast with great onscreen chemistry and some gnarly scares, but it is also an overstuffed mess and meandering in its approach to pitting the adult Losers Club against Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). Although serviceable, the final confrontation lacks bite, as it is essentially the group ganging up against the clown to bully him to death. Of course, the rationale behind this is sound: the Losers need to turn their fear into anger and hurl insults at the creature to loosen its hold over them. Although the group eventually yanks out Pennywise's heart and crushes it, it doesn't have the same effect as the climax in Stephen King's book, where everyone beats, stomps, and dismembers the creature together.

This anticlimactic finale has loomed over "It: Welcome to Derry" since its premiere, as Pennywise's hauntings in the 1962 timeline feel more effective/aggressive than anything the Losers face in the "It" films. Unless we're given a lore-related reason for this, it opens up a troubling conundrum — why would Pennywise hold back on the Losers Club when he knows that they'll bring about his demise? Yes, the series finale reveals a lot about Pennywise's perception of time when he tells Marge (Matilda Lawler) that she will birth Richie Tozier in the future before attempting to kill her. Later on, Marge also makes a curious statement about time being a loop for an entity like him, where his death might also be his birth ... whatever that means.

All things considered, season 1 of "It: Welcome to Derry" dishes out a tense, high-stakes finale that feels much more impactful than Pennywise's actual death in "Chapter Two." Let's dive into it.