Do You Need To See 28 Years Later To Watch The Bone Temple?

Nearly 20 years after the franchise was put to bed, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland finally reunited to bring us "28 Years Later" in 2025. Following in the footsteps of the acclaimed "28 Days Later" and its sequel "28 Weeks Later," the film shows us what the zombie apocalypse looks like nearly three decades in. Now, just a handful of months later, we're getting the next installment in the form of "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." And unlike its predecessor, we're not jumping forward in time by much.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, best known for helming "The Marvels" as well as 2021's "Candyman," "The Bone Temple" picks up where the last one left off. Without getting into spoilers, it centers on Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) who finds himself in a strange new relationship with none other than one of the infected. Meanwhile, Spike (Alfie Williams) is now hanging around with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his crew, who were introduced at the end of the prior movie.

Boyle and Garland waited so long to make the movie that their idea to do "28 Months Later" focused on Russia went out the window. They wasted little time now that the franchise has been revived. Viewers who are interested in checking out "The Bone Temple" would do well to understand that this movie doesn't stand on its own two feet quite as well as the first two movies.

"28 Days Later" was very much its own story and "28 Weeks Later" could be enjoyed without ever seeing the first one. DaCosta's movie is a very different beast. Audiences need to understand that "The Bone Temple" is, in every sense of the word, a direct sequel to "28 Years Later."