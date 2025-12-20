TikTok's Jon Hamm Dancing Meme Comes From An Underrated Apple TV Series

The internet loves a dance meme. Whether it's something like "Gangnam Style" or Emma Stone just wilding out in "Poor Things," people on social media are going to find ways to make it all their own. The latest dance meme to take over TikTok (and the rest of the internet) features Jon Hamm dancing in a club with a cut on his nose and seemingly not a care in the world. The clip originally comes from episode 8 of the wildly underrated Apple TV series "Your Friends & Neighbors," which stars Hamm as Coop, a wealthy financier who loses his job and begins stealing from his affluent friends and neighbors to keep up appearances. In the original clip, Hamm is dancing in slow motion to the song "Sentient System" by Joseph William Morgan, but the viral version mostly seems to feature DJ Kato's nostalgic 2010 EDM song "Turn the Lights Off."

Variations on the meme are mostly self-aware captions about dissociating or otherwise tuning out your problems, which definitely fits with the actual events in the episodes. It's funny how much people seem to have picked up from the quick clip and have turned it into their own thing, especially since the vast majority haven't been watching the series. Here's the thing, though: they really should, because it's one of the best shows on Apple TV and a darn fine show besides.