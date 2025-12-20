TikTok's Jon Hamm Dancing Meme Comes From An Underrated Apple TV Series
The internet loves a dance meme. Whether it's something like "Gangnam Style" or Emma Stone just wilding out in "Poor Things," people on social media are going to find ways to make it all their own. The latest dance meme to take over TikTok (and the rest of the internet) features Jon Hamm dancing in a club with a cut on his nose and seemingly not a care in the world. The clip originally comes from episode 8 of the wildly underrated Apple TV series "Your Friends & Neighbors," which stars Hamm as Coop, a wealthy financier who loses his job and begins stealing from his affluent friends and neighbors to keep up appearances. In the original clip, Hamm is dancing in slow motion to the song "Sentient System" by Joseph William Morgan, but the viral version mostly seems to feature DJ Kato's nostalgic 2010 EDM song "Turn the Lights Off."
Variations on the meme are mostly self-aware captions about dissociating or otherwise tuning out your problems, which definitely fits with the actual events in the episodes. It's funny how much people seem to have picked up from the quick clip and have turned it into their own thing, especially since the vast majority haven't been watching the series. Here's the thing, though: they really should, because it's one of the best shows on Apple TV and a darn fine show besides.
The Hamm dancing meme is great but Your Friends & Neighbors is even better
The viral Jon Hamm dancing meme is pretty funny, but it's only a tiny slice of the greatness that is "Your Friends & Neighbors." The series was created by Jonathan Tropper, best known for co-creating the hit Cinemax crime drama "Banshee," and it features a similarly acerbic tone, pitch-black sense of humor, and a penchant for raunchy sex scenes. What starts as a comedy about wealth and what people will do to keep up appearances soon becomes much more (and much darker), and by the time we see the dancing Coop in episode 8, there's even an alleged murder afoot. It's the best performance of Hamm's career, and he's joined by a phenomenal supporting cast that includes Amanda Peet as his ex-wife, Olivia Munn as a potential love interest, Lena Hall as his mentally ill and free-spirited younger sister, and Hoon Lee as his best friend Barney.
Horror author Stephen King called the first season of the series "deliriously nasty," and it's the kind of thing dark comedy fans have been waiting for. The second season is set to premiere on Apple TV on Friday, April 3, 2026, which gives audiences plenty of time to catch up on the madness of season 1 before it drops. Trust me, it will make the dance meme that much better.