Prime Video Is Streaming Joaquin Phoenix's Disastrous Comic Book Movie Sequel

Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video have the opportunity to watch one of the biggest misfires in comic book movie history, should they so choose to do so. The streaming service is currently home to "Joker: Folie a Deux," the sequel to 2019's record-breaking, Oscar-winning "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix. While the first movie was a huge gamble that paid off to the tune of $1 billion at the box office for DC, the sequel was nothing shy of a disaster.

Directed once again by Todd Phillips, the sequel sees Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. As he struggles with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love when he meets Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). Chaos ensues.

The original "Joker" was the most profitable comic book movie ever at the time of its release, in no small part because the budget was in the $60 million range, very cheap for this sort of production. It became a cultural phenomenon, with Phoenix winning the Oscar for Best Actor. Even though it was controversial and divisive, it resonated with audiences and critics. It was a true conversation piece.

Naturally, that sort of success tends to call for a sequel. Warner Bros. had to sway Phillips and Phoenix to return, putting them, essentially, in full creative control. It also meant paying a premium for the follow-up. "Folie a Deux" cost closer to $200 million to make, which Phillips didn't see as a concern ahead of the release. It very much turned out to be a big issue, in light of how people responded to the movie he made.