Prime Video Is Streaming Joaquin Phoenix's Disastrous Comic Book Movie Sequel
Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video have the opportunity to watch one of the biggest misfires in comic book movie history, should they so choose to do so. The streaming service is currently home to "Joker: Folie a Deux," the sequel to 2019's record-breaking, Oscar-winning "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix. While the first movie was a huge gamble that paid off to the tune of $1 billion at the box office for DC, the sequel was nothing shy of a disaster.
Directed once again by Todd Phillips, the sequel sees Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. As he struggles with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love when he meets Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). Chaos ensues.
The original "Joker" was the most profitable comic book movie ever at the time of its release, in no small part because the budget was in the $60 million range, very cheap for this sort of production. It became a cultural phenomenon, with Phoenix winning the Oscar for Best Actor. Even though it was controversial and divisive, it resonated with audiences and critics. It was a true conversation piece.
Naturally, that sort of success tends to call for a sequel. Warner Bros. had to sway Phillips and Phoenix to return, putting them, essentially, in full creative control. It also meant paying a premium for the follow-up. "Folie a Deux" cost closer to $200 million to make, which Phillips didn't see as a concern ahead of the release. It very much turned out to be a big issue, in light of how people responded to the movie he made.
Joker: Folie a Deux was a catastrophic failure for DC and Warner Bros.
Critics and audiences alike roundly disliked "Joker: Folie a Deux." But it's not just that they didn't like it — many people absolutely hated it. It earned the worst CinemaScore ever for a comic book movie, with critics largely savaging the sequel. It holds a lousy 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. While reviews won't always keep audiences away, in this case, the stink coming off of this movie was too potent to be ignored.
It absolutely tanked at the box office, taking in just $207.5 million worldwide, or roughly one fifth of what the original made. It was estimated that Warner Bros. was set to lose as much as $200 million on the sequel after it completely flopped. Unfortunately, the lousy response also hurt this movie's post-theatrical prospects, though it did likely end up getting a lot of curiosity clicks once it hit streaming. Now, a whole new audience has the chance to engage in that curiosity from the comfort of home.
Even just a little over a year removed from the whole trainwreck, it remains fascinating. It was such a disaster that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was reportedly furious over the whole thing. Why wouldn't he be? Fortunately, fortunes have turned for DC Studios in the time since, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have built up good will with "Superman," "Peacemaker" season 2, and "Creature Commandos," with "Supergirl" on the way next summer.
And to think, Warner Bros. may have been eyeing Phillips to take over DC at one point. Talk about dodging a bullet.
You can also grab "Joker: Folie a Deux" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.