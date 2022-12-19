Superhero Bits: The Marvels Gets A Synopsis, Todd Phillips May Have Been Eyed To Take Over DC & More

Stephen Amell played Oliver Queen for the better part of a decade on The CW's "Arrow," which launched the Arrowverse and became a haven for DC fans that is still going on today. But would the actor suit back up? Speaking on the "Geek House Show" recently, Amell addressed the topic, saying he would be interested in making a "Green Arrow" movie as part of the new DC Universe being put together by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"If I'm gonna be a part of the [DC Universe], I'd probably just want to play the Green Arrow in there. If I had to pick one, I'd pick my own movie, only because there's so many things that selfishly I would like to do with Arrow that we couldn't necessarily do on TV."

Now, is this likely? Probably not. Gunn is writing a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill and, with "Wonder Woman 3" being scrapped, it's looking like we're headed for a full reboot. So it's unlikely Gunn and/or Safran would want any ties to the past.