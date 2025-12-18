Why It: Welcome To Derry's First Episode Ended With The Movie Theater Slaughter

An "It" prequel series delving into the minutiae of the celebrated Stephen King story might have initially sounded a little too arcane to succeed, and perhaps even a tad dull. But "It: Welcome to Derry" announced itself with an episode that immediately eviscerated such doubts by, well, eviscerating a bunch of kids. The "Welcome to Derry" pilot culminated in a shocking twist ending that saw the show's version of the Loser's Club literally torn limb from limb by a flying demon baby. The obvious takeaway here was that in "Welcome to Derry," nobody was safe, and that's exactly how creators Jason Fuchs, Barbara, and Andy Muschietti planned it.

Aside from expanding the lore established by 2017's "It" and 2019's "It: Chapter 2," "Welcome to Derry" was a surprisingly gruesome and scary series that actually managed to top the two movies in terms of sheer terror and gore. That becomes evident from the off when Miles Eckhardt's Matty Clements is picked up by a family of four, only for the mother to birth the aforementioned demon baby in a horrific scene that immediately establishes the show's willingness to push the envelope.

That godforsaken hell-spawn returns at the end of the pilot to unleash agony on Phil Malkin (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy Uris (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Susie Malkin (Hunter Storm Baker), who all suffer violent deaths at the hands of this abomination. Such a horrific scene was unexpected to say the least, especially given how the rest of the episode appears to be setting up the victims as major characters. For the co-creators of the HBO series, however, that was exactly why they had to die.