It: Welcome To Derry's Season 1 Finale Undercut The Show's Most Unforgettable Episode

"It: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 7, "The Black Spot," is by far the show's best installment to date. Not only did it beat the "It" movies with a major character death, it also successfully adapted what is easily one of the most disturbing moments from Stephen King's "It" novel with the Black Spot fire. This horrifying event sees the very real threat of racial violence playing out in one of the most striking and upsetting developments in the whole series — and that's saying a lot for a show as gruesome as this. Unfortunately, the season 1 finale veered into full-on fantasy/horror territory, abandoning the extremely effective tone of the episode before it with a bunch of nonsense about magical trees.

The "It" prequels series delivered an absolute gut punch with the burning down of the Black Spot bar — a speakeasy for Derry's Black military members — at the hands of the Maine Legion of White Decency (a group of Derry's white supremacists). What makes the torching of the venue more awful is that the racist group traps the bar patrons inside the building before starting the fire and then shoots any poor souls who do manage to escape.

This upsetting set piece actually originates in King's "It" book, when Mike Hanlon's father, Will Hanlon, recalls the event in a flashback interlude. The original telling of the tragedy was fairly sparse, which gave "Welcome to Derry" creators Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs a lot of creative freedom to expand upon the Black Spot fire and ultimately produce a more immersive, gripping version of the event — one that's made all the more upsetting for its depiction of real-world horrors. Why, then, did all of that go out the window in the episode that followed?