WWE Wrestlers Who Have Appeared On Star Trek

On paper, "Star Trek" and wrestling are at opposite ends of the pop culture spectrum. "Star Trek" aims for the intellect, depicting a future wherein humanity has turned away from violence and war, where diplomacy, anticapitalism, and pacifism rule the day. The main characters on "Star Trek" (when it's operating at peak efficiency) tend to be nerdy obsessives, focused on engineering, egalitarian philosophy, or cultural exchange. A few of them are fighters or bruisers.

Pro wrestling, on the other hand, is all about fighting and violence. The medium centers on larger-than-life, over-muscled caricatures who theatrically and bombastically brag about their fighting prowess. They have signature fight moves, whimsical catchphrases, and massive egos. The bombast is delicious to the medium's fans, making pro-wrestling a consistently popular form of entertainment for multiple decades running.

So when a pro wrestler appears on "Star Trek," it's always something of a banner event. There is a gloriously weird juxtaposition of seeing an enormous, physically imposing professional grappler standing next to even-tempered, nonviolent Starfleet officers. Characters like Captain Picard may have leaked into the popular consciousness, but in terms of sheer overpowering character, Picard doesn't hold a candle to The Rock, Hulk Hogan, or Big Show.

A wrestler, even in a supporting role, will stand out in the stalwart, quiet world of "Star Trek." And it's happened multiple times throughout the franchise. Wrestlers usually play aliens on "Star Trek," usually cast because their imposing size makes them instantly threatening. Several of the actors listed below played Klingons, as Klingons are notoriously strong and charismatic; they may be the closest the "Star Trek" universe has to pro-wrestlers.

The nine wrestlers below have appeared on "Star Trek."